Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $79.63

Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.63 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.92). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 70.75 ($0.92), with a volume of 6,294 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.24. The company has a market cap of £189.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile (LON:HHV)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

