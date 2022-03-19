John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.68

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). John Lewis of Hungerford shares last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 25,691 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.91, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50.

In other John Lewis of Hungerford news, insider Alan Charlton bought 2,500,000 shares of John Lewis of Hungerford stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,509.75).

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

