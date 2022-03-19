L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $82.28

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.28 and traded as low as $78.87. L’Oréal shares last traded at $80.04, with a volume of 103,085 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRLCY. Societe Generale lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €458.00 ($503.30) to €339.00 ($372.53) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €450.00 ($494.51) to €420.00 ($461.54) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.10.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

