The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 591,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $217,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.05.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $276.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.42 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

