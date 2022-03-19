Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 16,122 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

