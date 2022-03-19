Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 500 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 8th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $44,700.00.
NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $92.58 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $93.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.57.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.84%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.
