Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Announces Earnings Results

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AADI stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. Aadi Bioscience has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $704,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

