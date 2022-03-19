Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $13.33 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
About Cullinan Oncology (Get Rating)
Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cullinan Oncology (CGEM)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.