Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $13.33 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after buying an additional 209,518 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 34,737.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

