Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%.
NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $15.14.
In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 112,665 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $799,921.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALPN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.