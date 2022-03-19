Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $15.14.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 112,665 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $799,921.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALPN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

