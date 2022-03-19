Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.34.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.15 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 215,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

