Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 1,203 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

NYSE:GE opened at $95.59 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day moving average of $99.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

