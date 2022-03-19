Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 72,198 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,262,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,198 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Sana Biotechnology worth $174,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 214.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 269.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 234,977 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 536.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 46,367 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 162.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 26.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

SANA stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $33.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

