Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $12,182.50 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $12,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $11,660.00.

On Friday, March 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $11,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00.

On Friday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $11,522.50.

RDI stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $98.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Reading International by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reading International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Reading International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.