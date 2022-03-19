Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 5,313 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.83 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average of $62.36.

