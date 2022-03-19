Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $90.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

