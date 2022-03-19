Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $90.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

