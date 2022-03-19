Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

