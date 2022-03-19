Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $9.06 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 17,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $107.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

