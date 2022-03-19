Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 896.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $61.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $63.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

