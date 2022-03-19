Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBER opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

