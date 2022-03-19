Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 414 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $89.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.35. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

