Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,483,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,196 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $352,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,357,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after purchasing an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,618.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 527,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 507,938 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 2,076,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after acquiring an additional 373,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 81,419 shares during the period.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Several brokerages have commented on TME. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.98.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.