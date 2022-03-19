Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,483,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,196 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $352,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,357,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after purchasing an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,618.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 527,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 507,938 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 2,076,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after acquiring an additional 373,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 81,419 shares during the period.
TME stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $32.25.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
