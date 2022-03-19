Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Lion Street Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL opened at $163.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

