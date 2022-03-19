Retirement Planning Group Invests $248,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

PFE stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

