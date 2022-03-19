Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,575 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $115,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after acquiring an additional 122,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ambarella by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ambarella by 12.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ambarella from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total value of $158,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,690 shares of company stock worth $15,665,002. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.09. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.28 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.