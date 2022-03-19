Kwmg LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI opened at $130.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.22. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.