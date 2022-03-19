Kwmg LLC Acquires 1,471 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,923,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.63.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $120.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.55. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.