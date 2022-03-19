Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 52,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

