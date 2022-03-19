Kwmg LLC Purchases 2,340 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $110.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.25 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

