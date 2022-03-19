eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.310-$5.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.840 EPS.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.92.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.