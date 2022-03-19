Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 555 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN opened at $230.97 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.01 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.48 and its 200-day moving average is $243.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

