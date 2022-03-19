Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57, Briefing.com reports. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $178.66 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.56.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

