Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 216.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 844.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average is $133.89. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.