VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of VerifyMe stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. VerifyMe has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. VerifyMe had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 416.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VerifyMe during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VerifyMe during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in VerifyMe by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VerifyMe by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VerifyMe by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.