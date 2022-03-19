VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of VerifyMe stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. VerifyMe has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. VerifyMe had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 416.61%.
VerifyMe Company Profile (Get Rating)
VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.
