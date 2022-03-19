Insider Buying: Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) Director Buys $11,880.00 in Stock

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) Director Gregg Wm Givens bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $11,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CING opened at $1.85 on Friday. Cingulate Inc has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.72.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on CING shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Cingulate in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Cingulate in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.74% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cingulate (Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.