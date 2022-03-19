VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Releases Earnings Results

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%.

VYNE stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $7.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 165,372 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 175,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 66,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 73,642 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

