GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $90.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $344.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day moving average is $158.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,194,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,813,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in GameStop by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in GameStop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GameStop by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $78.50.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

