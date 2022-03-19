Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $91.46

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.46 and traded as low as $90.00. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a market cap of $180 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.48.

Heartland BancCorp ( OTCMKTS:HLAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

