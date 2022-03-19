Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.86.

SIG stock opened at $80.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $111.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.63.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

