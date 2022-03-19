dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $196.19

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.19 ($2.55) and traded as low as GBX 88.40 ($1.15). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 89.60 ($1.17), with a volume of 1,794,831 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on dotdigital Group from GBX 205 ($2.67) to GBX 170 ($2.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on dotdigital Group from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 100 ($1.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded dotdigital Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 88 ($1.14) in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £261.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.05.

In other news, insider Boris Huard bought 15,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,412.25 ($10,939.21).

dotdigital Group Company Profile (LON:DOTD)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

