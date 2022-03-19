IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

CLRG opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $36.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

