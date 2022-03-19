CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.93%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.86%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About CIM Commercial Trust
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
