CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

