Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,847 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $106.40 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

