The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.8% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $340.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $355.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.43 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

