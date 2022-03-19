Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 560 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $447.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $443.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

