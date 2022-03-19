TKG Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $340.74 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.43 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

