Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,161 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after buying an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after buying an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,585,288,000 after buying an additional 1,770,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,313,046,000 after buying an additional 1,718,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

