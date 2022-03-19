Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,231 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Diageo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Diageo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Diageo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $954.62.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $198.27 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $163.41 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.29 and its 200 day moving average is $201.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

