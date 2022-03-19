ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.40

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as low as $2.27. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 246,795 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in ARCA biopharma by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,550 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

