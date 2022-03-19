IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $285.52

Shares of IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 285.52 ($3.71) and traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.83). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.87), with a volume of 1,101,215 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IGR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.06) price target on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £64.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 280.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

